VCNY Home Infinity Window Treatment Curtains 108x96, 54" x 96", Black

VCNY Home Infinity Sheer Rod Pocket Curtain Panel Pair - Light, airy, and effortlessly stylish, the Infinity Sheer Rod Pocket Panel will infuse your space with casual, relaxed vibes. Available in a wide variety of solid colors, this panel is made of soft, sheer microfiber fabric and features rod pockets for easy hanging and closing. 100% microfiber Features sheer fabric with rod pockets Available in a variety of sizes and colors Width of Each Panel: 54 Inches Available Lengths: 84 Inches, 96 Inches, 108 Inches We stand behind all the products we sell, and your satisfaction is our top priority. If you're not pleased with the quality of your purchase please contact our customer service