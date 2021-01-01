From elite global solutions
Infinity Melamine 113 fl oz. Serving Bowl
Square Bowl, 9 3/4" sq. x 3" h., 113 oz., Infinity. Pairs perfectly with the Elite Global Solutions Kona dinnerware line. Available in White Speckle/Chocolate and White/Black. Premium and Heavyweight Melamine. Commercial and Residential Dishwasher Safe. Reusable Melamine Serveware is Shatter Proof and Chip Resistant.Features:Available in White Speckle/Chocolate and White/BlackCommercial and Residential Dishwasher SafePairs perfectly with the Elite Global Solutions Kona dinnerware linePremium and Heavyweight MelamineReusable melamine dinnerware is shatterproof and chip resistantProduct Type: Serving bowlFood Safe: YesColor: Shape: SquarePattern: Solid ColorPrimary Material: MelamineMicrowave Safe: NoDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Oven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Number of Bowls Included: 1Additional Items: NoLid Included: NoTray Included: NoUtensil Included: NoNumber of Utensils Included: Utensil Type: Utensil Material: Number of Tiers: Country of Origin: ChinaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryMount Type: Pedestal Base: NoPTFE Free: YesCapacity: 113Theme: No ThemeNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PFOA Free: YesOutdoor Use: YesProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:Certifications: YesFIRA Certified: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesUL Listed: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSCS Certified: NoFDA Approved: YesSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NSF Certified: NoFire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 3Overall Width at Top - Side to Side: 9.75Overall Depth at Top - Front to Back: 9.75Overall Product Weight: 1.82Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Color: Chocolate