INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron, 2-inch

Advertisement
Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron: With 5 heat settings, a floating plate and advanced ceramic technology that evenly heats up to 455 without hot spots, this flat iron is perfect for all hair types Less Frizz, More Shine: Use this tourmaline ceramic flat iron to straighten or flip hair; Featuring 15 second heat up and a true ceramic heater that ensures high, even heat for long lasting style Wavy or Sleek: Whether you want to add volume and flip or create pin straight styles, Conair's full line of ceramic, double ceramic, tourmaline ceramic, and titanium flat irons has you covered Innovative Styling Tools: From curling irons and wands to flat irons, hot air brushes, auto curlers and more; Conair makes high quality styling tools for all hair types Conair Hair Care: Since 1959, we have made innovative small appliances, hair styling tools, and more; Our hair care line includes high quality hair dryers, brushes, styling tools, and hair accessories