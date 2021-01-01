Infini 44 fl.oz. Salad Bowl
Description
Features:Dishwasher safeCurated with the combination of modern demands met with the creative craftsmanshipProduct Type: Salad bowlFood Safe: YesColor: WhiteShape: RoundPattern: Solid ColorPrimary Material: Porcelain ChinaMicrowave Safe: NoDishwasher Safe: YesOven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Number of Bowls Included: 1Additional Items: NoLid Included: NoTray Included: NoUtensil Included: NoNumber of Utensils Included: Utensil Type: Utensil Material: Pieces Included: Number of Tiers: Mount Type: Pedestal Base: NoHandles: NoPTFE Free: YesCapacity: 44Theme: NoveltyPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PFOA Free: YesOutdoor Use: Product Care: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoFIRA Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: UL Listed: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoNSF Certified: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.13Overall Width at Top - Side to Side: 8.07Overall Depth at Top - Front to Back: 8.07Overall Product Weight: 1.45Utensil: NoAssembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No