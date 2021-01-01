L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick, Long-Lasting Intense Matte Color, Up to 16HR Wear, highly pigmented, full coverage liquid lipstick, Midnight Mauve, 0.21 fl. oz.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick is our first highly pigmented, full coverage matte liquid lipstick range that provides up to 16HRs of comfortable wear Matte color glides on easily in one stroke, providing streak-free, smooth coverage to the lips, Color looks freshly applied throughout wear Long lasting intense matte color is food and drink resistant and does not flake, transfer, fade, or smudge The unique pro-sculpt applicator tip makes it easy to outline, shape, and add dimension to your lips Weightless and does not feel cakey on the lips, Lips do not feel dry or sticky and removes easily with makeup remover