From andover mills
Ines Ivory/Light Rug
Advertisement
Set a textured stage for your stylish space with this ivory and light blue shag and flokati area rug, showcasing a modern trellis motif. Made in Turkey, this area rug is machine woven from stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene – perfect for rolling out in fashionable living rooms or digging your toes in right out of bed in the morning. Easily vacuumed or spot cleaned for fuss-free upkeep, this rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Round 6'