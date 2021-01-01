From williston forge
Industrial Metal Pipe Hanging Clothing Rack
Excellent as both a dramatic display for garments in retail shops, or for adding storage to a closet or laundry room, this industrial-style garment hanging rack offers a convenient stylish way to increase storage for clothes and other items. Its industrial pipe design complements contemporary decors, and can also be used for hanging necklaces, belts, neckties, scarves and much more. Easy to mount to most wall surfaces with proper hardware (Mounting hardware not included), this gold T-bar clothing rack brings urban style and multipurpose storage options to an living space.