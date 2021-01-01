From cottage farms direct
Cottage Farms Direct Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - Purple Zantedescantia Calla Lily Grow Kit
Advertisement
Purple Zantedescantia Calla Lily Grow Kit. Calla Lilies provide an abundance trumpet-shaped flowers perfect for creating fresh arrangements or bouquets! With colorful blossoms opening atop sturdy stems, these florist favorites make a spectacular addition to the home or garden. This kit makes Calla Lilies incredibly easy to grow indoors during the winter months, and makes an excellent gift for giving the feeling of spring to friends and loved ones! Includes bulb, pot, grow pellet and instructionsGrows up to 24'' HBlooms 10 to 12 weeks after plantingThrives indoors in all zones90-day warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping Note: This item will ship on October 15th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI and Guam.