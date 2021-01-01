From cottage farms direct
Cottage Farms Direct Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live Scilla Leopard Lily Succulent
Live Scilla Leopard Lily Succulent. Leopard Lily Scilla feature strappy, silvery-green foliage that is covered in an interestingly random pattern of leopard-like spots in bright green. Ideal as a houseplant, Leopard Lilies perform best in bright, indirect light and tolerate dry conditions. Well behaved, Leopard Lilies are just as happy to stay in the same pot for years. For novice growers or those looking to have unique plants around them with little to no maintenance, this one is perfect!Includes one actively growing plant in a 4" potIdeal as a houseplant in all zonesGrowing guide includedHeight at maturity: 10 to 12 inchesSpread at maturity: 12 to 14 inchesPart sun Houseplant/AnnualBlooms intermittently throughout the yearAll items are shipped directly to you when it is the best time to plant in your area! Please see zone map for estimated shipping schedule.Guaranteed to grow!90-day warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the USAShipping Note: This item will ship in 2-3 weeks. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI and Guam.