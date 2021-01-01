From furhaven
FurHaven Indoor/Outdoor Solid Cooling Gel Cat & Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, Solid Espresso, Small
Help your furry friend beat the heat with the FurHaven Indoor/Outdoor Deluxe Solid Cooling Gel Top Orthopedic Mattress Pet Bed. It features micro gel beads to keep the bed cooler and a gel foam core that includes a layered orthopedic foam core topped with gel-infused memory foam. The memory foam works with the weight of your paw-tner to contour to her body for better overall support and relief from muscle pain and joint discomfort. This bed also has a water-resistant base to protect the filling from weather and moisture. With plenty of colors to match your any décor and a portable design, FurHaven Indoor/Outdoor Deluxe Solid Cooling Gel Top Orthopedic Mattress Pet Bed is a welcomed addition to any home with furry little ones.