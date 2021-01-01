Set of 3 Indoor/Outdoor Contemporary Metal Wall Planters White - Olivia & May

Advertisement
Add Modern and Contemporary style to your space with this set of 3 opaque white hanging planters, equipped with secure hanging hardware to mount to your wall. Solid iron construction means lightweight, durable, and safe from the elements when placed outside. Deep, round planter bodies will beautifully display an array of plants and your hanging and display options are endless to let your vines flow freely along your wall. Neutral yet bold white finishes juxtapose the greenery and will complement any pattern or color palette. Deep, round planter bodies beautifully display an array of plants with endless options to let vines flow freely along a wall Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Each piece mounts on the wall via two keyhole hardware with protective cushions. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Made in India. No drainage holes. This is a 3-in-1 set of wall-mounted indoor and outdoor planters. Contemporary design. This item comes shipped in one carton.