Indoor/Outdoor Chevron Runner - Hyper Orange (2'3"x8')

This elegant indoor/outdoor all-weather area rug offers everything you need to complete the ultimate outdoor room. Repeating stripes, diamonds, trellis and arabesque shapes meet nautical icons like ropes, anchors and waves, adding a luxe layer to all interior and exterior living spaces, including patios, porches and pool decks. Durable power-loomed construction ensures each decorative floorcovering transitions beautifully from season to season while the vibrant color palette and enduring polypropylene fibers offer endless design possibilities indoors and out. Size: 2'3"X8' RUNNER. Color: Hyper Orange. Pattern: Zig Zag.