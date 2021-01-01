From petsfit
Petsfit Indoor Cat House & Comfort Mats, 2 count
Give your kitty the purr-fect spot to curl up with the Petsfit Indoor Cat House and Comfort Mats. This indoor cat house includes cozy mats that give your favorite feline friend an extra dose of comfort as she tucks in for a catnap. The house is designed to be durable and long-lasting, with a large opening and roomy interior for a paw-sitively relaxing lounge space. And as a bonus, all you need to do to set up this ideal kitty condo is unfold it and you’re ready to go—no tools required! It’s a great way to give your favorite furbaby a meow-worthy space to call her own!