Add this wooden decorative wall clock to your space and create a blend of amazing rustic or vintage design. This lovely accent piece provides next level charm and unexpected style to your home. The stunning square wall clock features a thin black frame and a distressed black clock face with oversized numerical markings. Feel free to hang this accent décor piece in your lobby, hallway, living room, bedroom, or kitchen. Display on wall with other decor pieces for a more beautiful and stylish home. DecMode Indoor 23"H, 23"W Black Analog Square Vintage Wall Clock