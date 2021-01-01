Indigo Ovals III by NW Art - Color: Grey (153812FN-9)

Advertisement
Indigo Ovals III by NW Art is an attractive abstract piece that instantly breathes new life into any living space. The concentric rings of each object get darker towards the center to create visual appeal akin to a rippling pond after a rock has been tossed. This Nikki Galapon giclÃ©e print is created using pigment-based archival inks, so its calming presence will continue to captivate onlookers for many years. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Grey.