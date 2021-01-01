Indigo Blue and Tan Lattice Jute and Wool Rustica Area Rug - 8' x 10' by World Market

-Handwoven of wool, jute and cotton, this contemporary area rug features a diamond-lattice design in deep indigo-blue and neutral tan hues. Natural wool is known for its soft feel and long-lasting resilience, making this rug an attractive update for high-traffic areas. Material: Jute, Color:Blue. Also could be used for natural fiber rugs,natural rug,colorful rug,patterned rug,easy care rug,easy clean rug,soft rug,handwoven rug,floor covering,indoor rugs,home decor,decor,carpet,8x10,8 x 10,8' x 10',8' x 10' rug,8' x 10' area rug,9x12,9 x 12,9' x 12',9' x 12' rug,9' x 12' area rug,5x8,5 x 8,5' x 8',5' x 8' rug,5' x 8' area rug. By Cost Plus World Market.57002551