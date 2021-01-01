From cleobella
Cleobella India Midi Dress in Neutral. - size XS (also in L, M)
Cleobella India Midi Dress in Neutral. - size XS (also in L, M) Cleobella India Midi Dress in Neutral. - size XS (also in L, M) 100% organic cotton. Made in India. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Pull-on stylingDetachable waist tie with tassel closure. Adjustable shoulder tiesSmocked back panel. Front loop button closureSide seam pockets. CLEO-WD313. CRASP2192. At Cleobella, sustainability and ethical practices are the core of their brand. Deeply rooted in their partnerships with independent artisans around the world, Cleobella promotes sustainable fashion while preserving traditional heritage techniques, leading with their hand woodblock printed designs. The one-of-a-kind designs are crafted by hand in Bali and India where their partners adhere to strict ethical standards and pay fair wages. Every Cleobella design is made with integrity and intended to be cherished for generations.