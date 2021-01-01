From ellie vail
Ellie Vail Indah Hammered Hoop Earring in Metallic Gold.
Ellie Vail Indah Hammered Hoop Earring in Metallic Gold. Ellie Vail Indah Hammered Hoop Earring in Metallic Gold. 18k gold plated stainless steel. Made in China. Hinge closure. Hammered design. Water resistant. Hypoallergenic. Sold as a pair. Measures approx 0.75 in diameter. EVAI-WL35. 6284568658087. Ellie Vail Jewelry was founded in 2014 after former celebrity stylist Ellie Vail took the entrepreneurial leap and started designing jewelry full time. Designed for the everyday woman with a mix of classic and trend inspired styles, her pieces are made from hypoallergenic materials and are water-resistant. After the realization that stainless steel cuticle cutters did not rust when left in the water, Ellie set out to create a line of jewelry using that very same material, but plated in 18k gold. Finally, she was able to say goodbye to low quality fashion jewelry and painful skin irritations.