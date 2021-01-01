From lamson home products
inch Small Succulent Pots with Drainage Set of Concrete Planter Pots for Succulent Plants Cement Planter Cactus Pots Use as Succulent Planter.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PERFECT SIZE SUCCULENT PLANTERS - These small planter succulents pots are ideal for almost all succulents or cactus plants. With enough room for the plant to grow but not too much that the roots can't reach the sides or the bottom, these succulent plant pots were designed specifically as small planter for succulents. Inner Measurements: 2.4'W*2.75'H. Outer Measurements: 'W.15'H - PLANTS NOT INCLUDED DEEP POTS FOR STRONG ROOTS - With an inner pot depth of 2.75', this succulent planter set provides ample room for strong root development which is crucial to the development of any plant, especially indoor succulent plants and cacti. DRAINAGE HOLE - All good small pots for succulents need drainage. Each of our succulent plants pots come equipped with a drainage hole, drainage plug and a plastic mesh screen which allows excess water to flow out while preventing soil leaking from the bottom of the concrete pots. We do not include a dri