11X11x1.5Inch Carbon Steel Square Nonstick Baking Sheet Cake Pan,Angel Food Cake And Cheesecake Bakeware Pans,Square Bakeware Roasting Tray +1Reusable

Product descriptionSize:11inchSize: 11x11x1.5inch Weight:600gNonstick Square Cake Pan Made of High quality carbon steel Fast heating, Less cooking time, better lock in the nutrients of food, Maintain consistent maturity, color and taste of food.Low energy consumption,Save your time and money.Strong material, superior performance in the oven, feel thicker on the handFood grade Silicone coating, High temperature resistance: No harmful substance precipitation, non-sticky superior performance.Bake everything: Breakfast, lunch, dinner, bread, cake, snacks, fried eggs, meat, barbecue, dessert, candy, etc.Easy release, After slightly cooling, it can be easily demoulded. Enhanced edge, Stronger traction, more stable overall baking tray, not easy to warp in high temperature. Seamless Link, Durable, food without residue, easy to clean. Better performance, more lasting lifetimeUSE TIPS:● Cool it for at least 10 minutes before cleaning after take the baking pan out from the oven● Dishwasher safe, or hand wash in warm, soapy water, and avoid abrasive cleaning pads or cleaner● Avoid soaking, after cleaning, thoroughly dry through oven as soon as possible● Baking temperature is not recommended to exceed 428 ℉● Do not place bakeware on stove top or allow direct contact with flame, Not for microwave ues