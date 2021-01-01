From nearly natural
10.5 X 10.5 X 40 Inch Red Artificial Arrangement
Nothing says romance the way red roses do. Perfect for this Valentine's Day and those for all special occasions for your special someone. This 10.5 X 10.5 X 40 Inch Red Artificial Arrangement from Nearly Natural is just the ticket to create the perfect mood within your home. Featuring artificial red roses that comes in a beautifully simple glass vase. Make use of the elegant yet simple vase; filled with artificial water making these flowers appear as real as it gets. Keeping your decor in style all year round has never been this effortless. Silk arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item may need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your arrangement will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. Measurements are from the bottom of the container to the furthest extended leaf or branch on the tree. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension. MATERIALS: Acrylic, Plastic, Iron Wire, Polyester Materials, Glass