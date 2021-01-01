From acclaim lighting

Acclaim Lighting IN21225 Portsmith 12 Light 40" Wide Chandelier Raw Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Acclaim Lighting IN21225 Portsmith 12 Light 40" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(12) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 40"Minimum Height: 42-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 86-1/4"Width: 40"Depth: 40"Product Weight: 27.75 lbsWire Length: 144"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 720 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Raw Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com