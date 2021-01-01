From childhood cancer awareness warrior support gifts
In September We Wear Gold Childhood Cancer Awareness warrior Tote Bag
In September we wear gold for any childhood cancer survivor or family member who loves someone battling cancer. Childhood cancer has an 80% survival rate if caught early, so let's raise awareness for this terrible disease. Support childhood cancer Did you know that 1 in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday? Show your support during childhood cancer awareness month with this "In September We Wear Gold" tee.Gift for childhood cancer survivors, childhood cancer warriors 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.