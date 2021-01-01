In October We Wear Pink Ribbon Pumpkin Leopard Breast Cancer T-Shirt

This In October We Wear Pink Ribbon Pumpkin Leopard Print Design is a great gift for family member of the Breast Cancer Patient as Mom, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Friend in October, Thanksgiving who love autumn, pumpkin and always support the patient. This Breast Cancer Awareness Shirt showing pink ribbon pumpkin leopard print Halloween costume. Wear this pink ribbon shirt to spread awareness & believe you can tackle cancer. Great to wear on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and Thanksgiving Day! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem