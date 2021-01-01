In October We Wear Pink Breast Cancer Leaves Heart Tote Bag

In October We Wear Pink is a great combination of Halloween and breast cancer awareness for women and men. Make survivors smile when they see this design. Great breast cancer awareness design for walks, support, and costumes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.