From gift for pigs
In my spare time Looking at my pigs Pig Tote Bag
Advertisement
Was ist just a cool Pig fan forFarmer quotes Pigs and Farming sayings. A Motive for Pig Lover and like designs. Things I do in my spare time Looking at my pigs Feeding my pigs Research about pigs Talking about pigs Thinking about pigs Dreaming about pigs 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.