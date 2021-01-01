Anavia In Memory of Mom Sympathy Card Gift, Sorry for Your Loss of Mom Loss of Loved one Memorial Gift, Condolence Gift, Bereavement Gift-[White Pearl + Gold Chain]

✿ In Memory of Your Mom Card and Pearl Jewelry Gift This delicate sympathy necklace features the Pearl, hanging from the delicate sterling silver chain. Each memory card in this collection comes with a sympathy quote printed on a comfort card. Pearls represent the love bond between you and your loved ones like the essential relationship between the strong, resilient, and iridescent mother of pearl of the inner shell and the pearl created within. It is a perfect gift, which can bring comfort to your friends who have lost their mother or loved one. ✿Materials Pearl necklaces are a classic piece of jewelry that can be worn by any woman regardless of style, fashion, or age. ✿ Care Instructions I recommend you to not spray chemicals (i.e. perfumes, lotions, or body spray) on to the necklace to preserve its longevity. Please follow these tips to preserve the longevity of the necklace. To clean, it is best to use a soft microfiber cloth to clean the jewelry from smudges.