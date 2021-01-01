Pink In Memory Of Godmother Breast Cancer Awareness Graphic Premium T-Shirt

I wear pink in memory of my Godmother breast cancer awareness graphic print design with wings from your guardian angel with a pink ribbon along with inspirational quotes & memorial sayings to show faith hope love support for a loved one you lost. Grief sorry for your loss sympathy gifts for family, friends and loved one's grieving loss of a special lady woman. Clothing apparel products & accessories to wear pink for October breast cancer awareness month to give condolences in remembrance of her. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.