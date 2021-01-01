From suicide awareness flag products by jamm prints
Teal Purple In Memory Of Goddaughter Suicide Awareness Flag Tote Bag
Uplifting message I wear teal and purple in memory of my Goddaughter suicide awareness prevention clothing products items merchandise gifts & accessories to support family grieving who lost a loved one as a memorial gift for her to say sorry for your loss. For Men Women Godparents Godfather Godmother as healing grief keepsake gift to offer condolences sympathy to relatives special someone in heaven. Distressed USA American flag graphic print with sayings phrases quotes for September suicide awareness month. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.