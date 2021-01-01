Purple In Memory Of Goddaughter Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Raglan Baseball Tee

Heaven needed a hero God chose mine In memory of loved one gifts Pancreatic cancer awareness clothing apparel products accessories to wear in remembrance of relative you lost to cancer & for friends to give condolences to family grieving loss of loved one. Cute purple ribbon heart graphic print with wings Christian sayings messages on it. Uplifting inspirational keepsake for Pancreatic cancer awareness month in November to remember loss of someone special at a walk to heal & get memorial support with grief Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem