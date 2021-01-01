Studio 67 In-Home Washable/Non-Slip Muted Pink 2 ft. 3 in. x 6 ft. 3 in. Runner Rug

Studio 67 Designer Mats are made for you! These durable mats combine impecable style with incredible functionality. They complement your home decor and are a breeze to clean; just pop them into your washer and the dryer and they take care of the rest. Our products are backed by 50 years of flooring industry know-how, and that experience and technology are crafted into every mat we make. The rich and vibrant colors are fade-resistant, even after washing. Ideal for allergy suffers and households with pets and kids. Color: Pink.