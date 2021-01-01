From aunt jackie's
Aunt Jackie's In Control Moisturizing and Softening Conditioner, 15 Oz
Pack of 3 for the UPC- 034285697150, For amazing softness, deep conditioning and greater manageability use Aunt Jackie's In Control as often as needed. Perfect as a restorative and reconstructive conditioning treatment, or as a co-wash, In control gives vibrancyto dehydrated, brittle, dull, dry-looking hair and soften for easier combing & styling. Curls and waves become more elongated & smoother. Coils, twists and braid-out becomes touchably soft & more defined, and heat-styled hair looks silky and frizz-free. Directions- After shampooing, apply a generous amount all over hair, coating hair from roots to ends, concentrating more on coarse or harder-to-manage areas. Cover hair with a plastic cap for 10 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Gently comb through hair with a wide-tooth comb. Style as usal. After conditioning, for best resutls, apply Aunt Jackie's Knot on my Watch Instant Detangling Therapy to instatnly detangle and moisturize hair. Ingredients- Aqua(water), Glycerin, Ppg-1trideceth-6, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii (shea Butter) Fruit, Olea Europaea (olive) Fruit Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/dicaprate, Lanolin Oil, Parfum (fragrance), Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceterayl Alcohol, Propylene Lgycol, Phenyl Trimethiocne, Dimethicone, Peg-8 Laurate, D-limonene, Hexyl Cinnamic Aldehyde, Linalool, Amyl Cinnamic Aldehyde, Lilial, Panthenol, Soluble Collagen, Tocopherol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Urtica Dioica (nettle) Extract, Rosmarinus, Officinalis (rosemary) Leaf Extract, Equisetum Hiemale (horsetail) Extract, Canthamus Trictorius (safflower) Seed Oil, Cinnamic Alcohol, 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, 2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, Hydrolyzed Quinoa, Blue 1.