Mohawk Home In Bloom Saffron by Patina Vie Turquoise 5 ft. x 8 ft. Floral Area Rug

Influenced by dreamy scenes of wistfully floating through a flower field, the In Bloom Area Rug features a modern expression of a vintage floral motif. Designed in collaboration with the style obsessed team of Patina Vie, the In Bloom Area Rug showcases washes of turquoise blue and vibrant accents of saffron orange. Wonderfully woven with Mohawk Homes exclusive ecofriendly EverStrand yarn, this area rug is consciously created from up to 100% post-consumer content derived from recycled plastic bottles. A premium polyester yarn, EverStrand offers a thick, sumptuous softness, inherent stain resistance and vivid color clarity.