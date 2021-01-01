From latitude run
Imsaan Floating Desk
The design of the wall-mounted table is modern and simple. It is made of wood, the wall-mounted design is very unique. It creates a stylish and minimalist style. It is ideal for decorating a bedroom, living room, study, or office. Space-saving & foldable: the wall-mounted table is a perfect workstation solution for homes or offices. This is a wall-mounted desk that you can install on the wall. Its design maximizes the space of your floor space. And the multi-functional design allows it to fold and store away easily when not in use. It’s very space-saving. This wall-mounted table has a variety of ways to use it. This multi-functional table can be used as a computer desk, desk, side table, writing desk, etc. You can put it in your bedroom, living room, study, office and other places. And it features a lot of storage boxes. Create a stylish working station, storage unit, and bookshelf in one with this unique desk. The wall-mounted table needs to be assembled by yourself. You can quickly assemble the item and use it in a clear and easy-to-understand manual. And with a wet cloth, you can wipe dirty stain easily from the surface. Color: Black