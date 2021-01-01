From wac lighting
Impulse 820 LED Monopoint by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (MO-LED820S-927-WT)
The Impulse 820 LED Monopoint by WAC Lighting provides ideal amounts of warm, ambient lighting using integrated, energy-efficient LED lamps and a durable die-cast aluminum construction. The piece is capable of a wide range of customized lighting techniques with its use of framing projectors and barn-door accessories. The piece can be mounted onto ceilings and walls and is also able to have 360 degrees of horizontal rotation. Fixture is best suited for use in living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchen areas. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: White