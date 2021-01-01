Improvisation with Light Wood Frame 24.5"x28.25"

Advertisement
Ripple theory. This Laundry Studio piece follows a ripple theoryâeach move and mark is based on the one before it. The colors and pattern take you to your secret hideaway. "We see Lost Lakeâa blue gem within Oregon's Mount Hoodâwith birdsongs, mist, the splash of a kayak and wild blueberries to pick and share." This print is part of a collection of blue-hued, experimental pieces inspired by urban and natural landscapes. Learn about Laundry Studio on our blog. about Framebridge. Every frame is handcrafted and built to order using the highest-quality materialsââpremium wood moldings, acrylic with UV protection and acid-free mats. All with old-school craftsmanship, new technology and some serious attention to detail. Art print on premium paper Marin light wood frame: Natural wood frame with deep profile Acid-free mat board Crystal clear acrylic with UV protection Custom kraft paper backing and hanging hardware Wipe with a soft, dry cloth