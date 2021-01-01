Impressions HSN-500SDPC SWEET Embroidered Pillowcase Pair, Standard, Sweet Dreams

Subtle softness. Made of the finest 100Percent premium quality cotton for softness and easy care Perfect fit. This 2 piece Standard pillowcase set includes: two pillowcases measuring 21x 31Each Durability. 500 thread count cotton is soft, strong, and if cared for properly, will be long lasting Classic style. These beautiful pillowcases feature a lustrous sheen from the sateen weave, with chic high-contrast embroidery for a luxurious and stately look Ease of care. These high quality pillowcases are colorfast and machine washable. For drying, tumble dry low and remove them promptly from dryer. Always follow care label instructions for best results