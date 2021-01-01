Impressions Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Polished - (136753-1027)

The Impressions Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a piece that merges contemporary craft with subtly old-fashioned luxury in a seamless fashion. Crafted into a simple cylindrical shape, this piece features a visually striking, stylistically dynamic beauty due to its mixture of materials. Its Hand Blown Glass shade glows with warmth and elegance, and its rectangular accents made of Hand Forged Wrought Iron add an industrial touch. The stem, also made of Iron, suspends the piece with considerable stability. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Disc. Color: Beige. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting