From chopard
Chopard Imperiale Silver Dial 18k Rose Gold and Steel Ladies Watch 388532-6002
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18kt rose gold links. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Two tiered silver dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9, and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display appears at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Steel crown set with amethyst cabochon. Solid case back. Case diameter: 36 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 18 mm. Hidden fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters/ 165 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, calendar. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chopard Imperiale Silver Dial 18k Rose Gold and Steel Ladies Watch 388532-6002.