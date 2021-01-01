Advertisement
Stainless steel and 18kt rose gold case with a brown alligator leather strap. Fixed stainless steel set with 34 diamonds (1.26 c bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Cabochon amethyst crown. Solid case back. Case size: 36 mm. Round case shape. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 388532 6003, 388532.6003, 3885326003. Chopard Imperiale Diamond Silver Dial Ladies Watch 388532-6003.