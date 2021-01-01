From waverly
Waverly Porcelain Imperial Dress Decorative Pillow
Waverly Imperial Dress Decorative Pillow. Imperial Dress Porcelain is a classic Waverly pattern, inspired by classical Jacobean patterns and styled with a modern twist. The porcelain color story is exemplified here in bright blue and white with soft green and warm yellow accents. The main pattern is printed on 100-percent cotton floral jacquard providing added texture on the Quilt and shams. Coordinating Garden Path stripe in Bluebell is used for the decorative pillow edges and reverse.