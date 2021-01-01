Waverly Imperial Dress 4-Piece Bedding Comforter Set, Antique

Advertisement
Imperial Dress Antique is a classic Waverly pattern, inspired by Jacobean floral designs and styled with a modern twist. The vintage antique color story is exemplified here in muted hues of green, red and gold on a warm neutral ground. Comforter and coordinating pillow shams feature a luxurious 100 percent cotton textured floral jacquard fabric. Comforter reverses to 100 percent woven cotton coordinating stripe pattern also found on the coordinating pillow shams, decorative pillows and tailored bed skirt. Comforter and shams feature a 1/4-inch tricolored twist cord finish for added style. Bedding accessories include accent pillows and shams. The tailored 15-box pleat bed skirt offers a hotel-style finishing touch and has a generous 18-inch drop. This collection allows you to easily change your bedroom look with reversible floral and stripe comforter and shames. Layer on decorative pillows for comfort and style.