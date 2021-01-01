Immo Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Polished - (H172102-POC/BK)

Mitzi by Hudson Valley's Immo Wall Sconce was designed in 2017. This stunning piece recalls restoration-vintage flair, and implements a modern, minimalist spin. It offers uplight and downlight, with a shrouded design styled with metallic hardware. Available in Aged Brass with black or white shade, Polished Nickel with black or white shade or Polished Copper with black or white shade. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: Black. Finish: Polished Copper