Ovente Immersion, 304-Grade Stainless Steel Blades, 300W Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Mixer, 2-Speed Settings, White

Witness ease convenience and versatility at work—right in your own kitchen. Discover a new world of innovative cooking possibilities with the Ovente HS560 Handheld Immersion Blender It makes blending and mixing any soft foods a pleasure because it makes it SO easy and effortless that it might even be fun! Its lightweight body along with its ergonomically-designed non-slip handle is so comfortable to hold and control that cooking won’t ever feel like a chore again. Whip up all of your favorite gourmet soups guacamole smoothies/shakes cake batter salsas sauces marinades salad dressings or even homemade baby food for your precious bundle of joy with just one press of a button Powered by 300-Watts and a heavy-duty motor it works quickly and effectively—expertly mixing anything you desire into a smooth evenly-mixed medley of mouth-watering flavors. Its Slim-Stick design enables this hand blender to fit into any mixing bowl pot beaker or cookware without restriction It’s compact enough to fit anywhere but powerful enough for the toughest blending jobs It was also carefully designed to come apart easily so that clean up and storage is no problem Simply take apart then hand wash the shaft or place into the dishwasher and let dry. The body can simply be wiped clean with a soft damp cloth. NOTE TO PREVENT OVERHEATING OPERATE THE HAND BLENDER IN ONE MINUTE INTERVALS OR LESS. Color: White.