Imber Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (06-210-17WOCD)

Designed to infuse interior spaces with style and elegance, the Imber Pendant Light from Cerno, in collaboration with ICRAVE, is a decorative fixture perfect for contemporary dÃ©cor styles. Guided by a belief that simplicity lies at the heart of timelessness, Imber offers only the essential parts of a frame and shad, highlighting the interplay of the wooden and metal components. Clean lines and a strong, rustic aesthetic create the characteristic style for which Cerno is known. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Gloss White and White Washed Oak