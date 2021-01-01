Camper Iman - K200685

Dress to impress with the sleek and tailored Iman - K200685 oxford from Camper. Leather uppers with a round toe. Traditional lace-up closure for a secure fit. Soft and breathable leather linings. Features a leather-lined and cushioned OrthoLite footbed for added comfort and support. Lightweight EVA outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 8), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.