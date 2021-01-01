From loloi
IMAN IMA-03 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Grey (IMANIMA-03IVLC7999)
The IMAN IMA-03 Area Rug by Loloi brings a new take to Moroccan-style rugs to spaces. Hand-knotted from a mix of wool and cotton by artisans in India, this beautiful area rug has linear and braided details that give it a textural and tonal variation that capture the eye. Finished with braided fringe ends, this design is a contemporary, comfortable layer that can help bring a room together. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.