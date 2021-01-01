I’m Tired of Waking Up and Not Being In Canada Premium T-Shirt

Canadian design which is the perfect way to express your desire to travel to Canada. Great gag gift for travel bloggers or vloggers, social media influencers, millennials, digital nomads, backpackers, expats, or ESL teachers. Ideal novelty Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary souvenir to celebrate Canada Day. Great gift for family and friends and anyone who loves Canada. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.