I'm the Lineman's Sister | Football Sister Tote Bag

This football sports design for sister to wear to practice, high school football game, and college football game. Perfect for sister to show support for her lineman football player and supporting the team on the football field during the football season. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.