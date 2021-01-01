From i'm the boss elf design
I'm The Boss Elf -Funny Christmas Elf Tote Bag
Advertisement
Have this funny I'm the Boss Elf saying family matching Christmas. Nice Christmas gift from Mom Dad Grandma Grandpa Uncle Aunt Cousin Brother Sister Siblings Colleagues etc. Cute gift idea for the Christmas eve visit by Santa and the Elves! This Christmas design family matching Xmas elf costume with Elf Hat, Shoes is a great elf family matching Christmas 2020 gift idea. Wear as pajama PJ top, Christmas dinner party costume to take photos with family, and watch Christmas movies together. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.